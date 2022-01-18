Budda Baker Gives Encouraging Update After Collision With Cam Akers

NESN Logo Sign In

Budda Baker is in good shape.

A scary scene unfolded late in the third quarter Monday night in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Baker darted across the field to bring down Cam Akers, but his head hit awkwardly and he went tumbling to the ground.

Baker required a stretcher to get off the field and was taken to a local hospital. The good news is that the Cardinals said he never lost feeling, although he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Later on in the night, Baker tweeted out a promising update of his own.

Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good ?? — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 18, 2022

The Rams ultimately won 34-11 and will now face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.