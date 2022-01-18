Budda Baker Update: Latest On Cardinals Safety After Scary Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Cardinals safety Budda Baker had the NFL community on edge Monday night after he left Arizona’s NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams on a stretcher.

Baker was injured on after a collision with Rams running back Cam Akers. It was a scary moment as Baker stayed on the ground with a cart coming out before he was put on a stretcher and taken off the field. (You can watch the play here.)

Baker was diagnosed with a concussion in the initial update, according to Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton. He exited the game with two minutes left in the third quarter as the Rams held a 28-8 advantage and was quickly ruled out of the game.

Dalton shared how Baker did have movement and feeling in all his extremities upon leaving the field, which serves as a positive sign.

Dalton tweeted soon after that Baker was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but was alert and communicative. He never lost feeling or movement, per the Cardinals medical staff.

Baker, 26, is a four-time Pro Bowler, including each of the last three seasons, and two-time All-Pro.