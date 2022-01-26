Can Mac Jones Follow Joe Burrow’s Lead In Second Patriots Season?

The only area in which Burrow had a real advantage — outside of passing yards, which was skewed by his much higher attempt total — was interceptions. Jones threw the ball to the other team twice as frequently — a trend that burned both him and the Patriots during their late-season swoon. That’s something he’ll need to improve in Year 2. Burrow also was more productive as a rusher, though not by a significant margin.

Overall, though, it’s reasonable to say Jones had the more impressive of these two debut campaigns.

It helped, of course, that Jones joined a freshly reloaded powerhouse franchise that wound up winning 10 games and making the playoffs in his first year. Burrow landed with the Cincinnati Bengals — owners of a 2-14 record in 2019, zero playoff victories since 1988 and arguably the NFL’s worst offensive line — and won just two of his 10 starts as a rookie. Supporting cast matters, especially for young quarterbacks.

So, what changed for Burrow? How is he now one win away from the Super Bowl after a sophomore season in which he topped the NFL leaderboard in completion percentage and yards per attempt and ranked second in passer rating (behind Aaron Rodgers) and Pro Football Focus grade (behind Tom Brady)?

Honestly, not a tremendous amount.

The Bengals made some much-needed alterations up front, but their O-line actually did a poorer job of protecting Burrow than it did in 2020, allowing him to be sacked on 8.9% of his dropbacks (up from 7.3%) and an NFL-high 51 times overall. And that doesn’t include the nine (!) sacks he absorbed in last Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati improved its defense, certainly, and that unit has played a key role in its run to the AFC title game, surrendering 19 and 16 points in its first two playoff games. But offensively, Burrow is throwing and handing off to many of the same faces (Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon) that he was a year ago — with one enormous exception.

Teaming Burrow up with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase — his former LSU teammate and the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft — had a seemingly transformative effect on the young signal-caller. With a top-tier pass-catcher at his disposal and a year of NFL experience under his belt, Burrow’s production and efficiency spiked, and Chase enjoyed a record-setting rookie season, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.