Cardinals Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild Card Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

SoFi Stadium, the venue for Super Bowl LVI, will be the site of the NFL Wild Card Round finale.

The Cardinals and the Rams on Monday night will meet for the third time this season. The NFC West rivals split the regular-season series and were separated by only one game atop the division standings.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set a 49.5. The winner of this primetime game will visit Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon for a divisional-round meeting with the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Here’s how to watch the Cardinals-Rams playoff game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN