Celtics Figuring It Out; Playing Basketball Again ‘For Real, For Real’

The Boston Celtics look to be figuring it out, and have one three of their last four games after a most recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

After a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks the night before, this one was huge in building back some good momentum here as mid-season fatigue begins to set in for many.

“We were just a different team compared to last night and I think it showed,” Jayson Tatum said after the 107-97 win. “The ball was just popping.”

Tatum led with 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while co-star Jaylen Brown dropped 31 points with two boards and three assists.

That’s the fourth time since Christmas Day both players put up at lest 30 points after achieving the feat just twice prior to that.

“We know we’re much harder to beat when both guys are firing on all cylinders,” coach Ime Udoka commented postgame. “But they’ve been shooting it better, attacking better and making plays so that’s kind of what we expect from those two.”

A lot of that had to do with Marcus Smart’s performance.