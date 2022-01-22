Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Probable To Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics look like they’ll have their full squad back Sunday.

The Celtics released their injury report for their upcoming clash with the Washington Wizards and both Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith are listed as probable to make their returns to the court, according to the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Washington:



Bol Bol (right foot surgery) – OUT

P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery) – OUT

Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Marcus Smart (return to competition reconditioning) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2022

Smart has missed the squad’s last six games as he dealt with a case of COVID-19 and has since been conditioning to get back in shape. Nesmith has missed the squad’s last two games while dealing with an ankle sprain.

The duo’s return couldn’t at a better time as the Celtics look to get back in the win column after one of their most disappointing losses of the season Friday night against the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trailblazers.