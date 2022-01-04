Celtics Injury Report: Reinforcements On Way For Boston Vs. Spurs

The Celtics are getting healthier

The Boston Celtics look like they’ll have some help back when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Boston welcomes the Spurs to TD Garden looking for its third straight win and Jayson Tatum appears to be on pace to make his return to the lineup after dealing with COVID-19. Tatum returned to practice — along with Enes Freedom — for the Celtics on Tuesday afternoon and feels “a lot better” this go around with the virus than he did the first time he caught it.

While it appears that the potential return of Tatum and Freedom is imminent, the Celtics may be without Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Jabari Parker who all are questionable for the showdown. Brodric Thomas already has been ruled out by the Celtics due to lower back pain, but on the bright side, Robert Williams is probable for the clash, according to the team.

Tip-off is scheduled between the two squads for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

