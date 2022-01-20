Celtics Injury Report: Things Looking Promising For Clash With Trailblazers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ injury report continues to get smaller and smaller.

Boston has been on a roll lately — although it fell against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday — as its gotten healthier and it could have even more good news on the horizon.

The Celtics released their injury report for their Friday night showdown against the Portland Trailblazers at TD Garden and only two players remained on the list — Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith — and both are listed as questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Portland:



Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (return to competition reconditioning) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2022

Smart has missed the squad’s last five games after testing positive for COVID-19, but has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and should be back Friday or Sunday against the Washington Wizards at the latest. Nesmith missed the Celtics’ loss against the Hornets due to his ankle sprain, but it’s a good sign he’s already listed as questionable.

The Celtics will look to get back in the win column Friday against the Trailblazers with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden.