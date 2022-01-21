Celtics Plan For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith With Both Out Vs. Trail Blazers

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith are out again, the Boston Celtics announced Friday before a 7:30 p.m. clash with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Smart misses his sixth straight game as he continues to condition after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He tested positive for the virus immediately after missing time with a right thigh contusion.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka on Thursday told reporters Smart “just needs a little more time,” but the team hopes to have the starting point guard back for their next game Sunday. Dennis Schröder will start in his absence.

Nesmith will sit due to an ankle sprain for the a second game in a row. The sophomore wing worked out Thursday but still isn’t quite ready to come back.

The hope is for both players to return Sunday for an afternoon matchup with the Golden State Warriors.