Jayson Tatum, Gregg Popovich Recognized For Gold Medal During Celtics-Spurs

Popovich coached Tatum and the rest of the Olympic team to gold in Tokyo

BOSTON — They were going against each other on the court Wednesday, but Jayson Tatum and Gregg Popovich were honored for the time they spent as teammates at the Tokyo Olympics last summer as the Boston Celtics forward and San Antonio Spurs coach came together in a brief ceremony at TD Garden.

The pair joined together for a photo early in Wednesday’s game to recognize the gold medal they helped Team USA win during the 2020 Olympics.

An absolutely stacked Team USA, led by Kevin Durant, defeated France in the gold medal game back in August.

Tatum was rightfully pumped about the accomplishment in the summer, calling the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage “a dream come true.”

