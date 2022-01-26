Celtics Rumors: Boston Checked In On Former Center Ahead Of Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the NBA trade deadline set up a reunion for the Celtics and one former Boston center? That could be the case, according to one report.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Wednesday reported the Celtics “called and did some due diligence on” Daniel Theis, who played for Boston from 2017 to March 2021, when he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. After finishing last season with the Bulls, where he posted a career-high 10 points per game through 23 outings.

Theis went to Houston in a sign-and-trade in August. Though 26 games, the 29-year-old is averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebound in 22.5 minutes on the floor.

Scotto added that while the Celtics — who reportedly were looking to be very busy at the trade deadline — have showed interest, their recent three-team trade involving Juancho Hernangomez and a $3 million salary dump make that “less likely” considering Theis carries an $8.2 million cap hit this season.

The Celtics have become reliant on Robert Williams at center, and Al Horford has continued to provide an important veteran presence at the five. So adding depth here is not an immediate need for Boston at the deadline, but it’s at least encouraging that they are considering additional options.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 12.