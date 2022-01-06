Celtics Wrap: 30-Point Effort From Jaylen Brown Not Enough Vs. Spurs

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — In a back-and-forth game that featured 11 lead changes and nine ties, the Boston Celtics couldn’t finish the night ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, falling 99-97 at TD Garden.

The Spurs improve to 15-22 while Boston drops to 18-20.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Prior to the game, head coach Ime Udoka said he was looking forward to getting the Celtics’ premier starting five on the floor for just the ninth time this season. Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams haven’t played a game together since Dec. 13 and have been extremely limited all season due to a variety of different injuries and COVID-19.

It took a while for things to click, with Boston stuck in a back-and-forth game with the Spurs. Things were tied at 30 after the first quarter — at which point Brown had 14 points and no other starter had more than four. The Spurs had a two-point lead by the break, at which point Brown still was the only Celtic in double digits.

All in all, this ended a pretty evenly matched game, with the Celtics shooting 44.4 percent from the field compared to 47.7 percent from the Spurs. But against the team that entered the night in 11th place in the Western Conference, with all of Boston’s stars on the floor, it’s actually pretty concerning that this game was so close.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown was Boston’s only hope in the first half, with his aforementioned scoring far and away carrying the team. He finished the night with 30 points, six rebounds and one assist.