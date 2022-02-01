Celtics Wrap: Boston Races Past Shorthanded Heat For Second Straight

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics took care of business Monday night against a shorthanded Miami Heat group and earned a convincing 122-92 victory at TD Garden.

Boston, which now has won four of its last five, improved to 27-25 with the victory while Miami fell to 32-19.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

Much of what has went well for the Celtics during their recent stretch also played a role in Monday’s win, but perhaps most impressively was the balance on the offensive end. Sure, Jaylen Brown (29) and Jayson Tatum (20) led the way, but the Celtics had four of their five starters score double figures with six total players scoring double figures.

Additionally, it was extremely impressive how the starting group — Marcus Smart, Brown, Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams — played together. The ball movement was nice to watch and the defensive effort was clear. All five players recorded a plus-minus rating ranging from +24 to +30.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 29 points on 11-for-19 from the field. Brown added four rebounds, two assists and two steals to go along with it.