Celtics Wrap: Brutal Scoring Drought Hands Blazers 109-105 Win

Another horrible loss.

The Boston Celtics gave up as much as a 15-point lead to, yet again, fall under a .500 record. They lost 109-105 to the Portland Trail Blazers despite being up 100-89 at one point in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics fell to 23-24 on the season, while the Trail Blazers improve to 19-16.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It’s strange, because in the first half Jayson Tatum was playing really well while doing a lot of the ballhandling and aggressively going downhill. But at the same time, he missed his 18th consecutive 3-pointer, the longest slump from deep of his career.

He still played a great game with a team-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. And in support, his teammates actually shot well at points. Grant Williams and Romeo Langford both had good shooting support off the bench in a game where typical secondary scorers Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson never got going (not that Richardson had a chance, really).

But a combination of bad decisions and turnovers toward the end of the game made the benching of Richardson (12 minutes) look a little strange. Al Horford also sat down the stretch when Boston could have used his defensive presence. Another team takes advantage of a mismatched Celtics lineup down the stretch, and Boston fails to score a field goal over the last seven minutes.