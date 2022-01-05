Charlie Coyle Knows He Has ‘Another Level To Go’ For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle began the 2021-22 NHL season as the second-line center for the Boston Bruins, but he was bumped to his natural third line spot after head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffled things up.

It wasn’t exactly a demotion for Coyle, but he’s ready to contribute to the Bruins any way he can regardless of who his linemates are as they try to string together some quality wins after a mediocre start to the season.

“You want to contribute as much as you can and do it the right way. I don’t really use last year as a stepping stone, just give it a wash and forget about it,” Coyle said over Zoom after Wednesday’s practice. “This year, I’m just trying to contribute the best I can and just play my game no matter who I’m playing with, where I am. That’s what the team needs from is me hanging onto the puck and winning battles, plying 1-on-1 down low and being a good centerman for us in all three zones. That’s what I’m trying to be.

“It’s definitely a work in progress and I want to keep getting at that, I know I’ve still got another level to go. But that’s what’s you work for. That’s what you strive for. But you just want to play the right way and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“Wherever I’m playing that’s where I’m gonna play. my games not gonna change too much. … it seems to be working. … It helps everyone as a whole, and that’s what you need. you need a good solid team on all four lines. …”

Coyle has points in two of the Bruins’ last three games, including the game-winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Day in overtime.

The Bruins can make it four straight wins Thursday night when they welcome the Minnesota Wild to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.