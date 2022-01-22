Charlie Coyle Nets Second-Period Deflection As Bruins Tie It Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Charlie Coyle came up in a big second-period spot Saturday, tipping in a shot from Derek Forbort to tie the game 2-2 against the visiting Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

Coyle’s tally regained momentum for the Bruins after allowing Winnipeg to take a one-goal lead into the first intermission on a late goal that got past Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask. Forbort’s shot came from the point with Coyle’s tip coming from the middle of the slot at 2:31.

It marked the ninth goal of the season for Coyle.