Charlie Coyle Scores Game-Winner As Bruins Earn Comeback Win Vs. Sabres

The Bruins secured one point after a two-goal third period, but Charlie Coyle was able to get them a much-needed win as his goal 34 seconds into the overtime earned Boston a 4-3 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Coyle, who was the last of the Bruins to come out of COVID-19 protocols, came off the bench and found a lane before sending a wrist shot past the glove of Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. It marked a third unanswered goal for the Bruins after Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored within 1:25 in the third period to force overtime.

It was Coyle’s eighth goal of the season as he slotted down to the third line in Saturday’s contest.