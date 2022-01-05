Charlie McAvoy, Bruins Able To Capture Third-Straight Win Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will be happy with that win.

Boston watched their one-goal leads disappear three times Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils but managed to walk out with a 5-3 win nonetheless thanks to a third-period goal by David Pastrnak.

Charlie McAvoy was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he didn’t record a point, the defenseman blocked four shots in the win.

