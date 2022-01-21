Charlie McAvoy Calls Game With Winning Goal In Thriller Vs. Capitals

Chuckie Bright Lights called game, and the Boston continues to roll.
The Washington Capitals didn’t let the Bruins sustain their third period lead very long, immediately answering a go-ahead goal from Patrice Bergeron. But Charlie McAvoy made up for it Thursday with the game-winner with just 45 seconds left in regulation.
The defenseman, pulling up in front of the net, got a great pass from teammate Jake DeBrusk before burying the puck past Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Check out the goal here.
Boston held on for the rest of regulation for the 4-3 dub and avoid OT. You love to see it.