Charlie McAvoy Reacts To Matt Grzelcyk’s Five-Point Game For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk had himself a pretty good Monday night that got his teammates and even Ray Bourque talking about it.

The Bruins defenseman had his first career five-point game in Boston’s 7-3 drubbing of the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Grzelcyk became the third player this season to have at least four points in a game.

Charlie McAvoy, who usually skates alongside Grzelcyk on the Bruins’ top defense pairing, took to Instagram to celebrate his teammate’s accolade.

“Easy game,” McAvoy posted to his story with a picture of Grzelcyk holding the puck from the win.

Grzelcyk, McAvoy and the rest of the Bruins look to make it three straight wins Wednesday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens.