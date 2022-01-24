How Matthew Judon Feels About Controversial Overtime Rule After Chiefs-Bills

Should the NFL consider changing the rule?

Sunday night’s divisional-round game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was an instant classic, but many NFL fans are unhappy with the ending.

Following a preposterous finish in regulation, Kansas City won the coin toss in overtime and Patrick Mahomes drove down the field for a game-winning touchdown that gave the Chiefs a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Josh Allen, who played so brilliantly at Arrowhead Stadium, never saw the ball in the extra frame.

With the NFL overtime debate renewed, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon offered his two cents on the controversy. Check out his response to a tweet from former NFL receiver Torrey Smith:

Whether Sunday’s game will influence the NFL to alter its overtime rule, giving both offenses a chance no matter what, remains to be seen. You could make cases for both sides of the argument.

Ultimately, though, we wouldn’t be having this conversation had the Bills forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal in overtime. At some point, defenses must shoulder the blame.

