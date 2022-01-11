Chris Simms Isn’t Buying ‘BS Narrative’ About Brian Flores’ Firing

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Simms believes Brian Flores and Dolphins fans were wronged Monday.

Miami turned in a stunner after the final day of the 2021 NFL regular season when it fired Flores. The Dolphins went a combined 24-25 over three seasons under Flores and barely missed out on the playoffs twice.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, as well as other football media members, reported Flores’ firing boiled down to his fractured relationships with key members of the franchise, including general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Simms has a tough time believing that’s true.

“This BS narrative that Brian Flores doesn’t connect with people is low blow central,” Simms tweeted Tuesday morning. “What a mistake by the Dolphins.”

Simms added: “You just fired a coach who finished above .500 in the AFC East for 2 straight years. A division with the Bills who are not going away. A division with Bill Belichick. And by the way Flores has been kicking Bill’s butt for 3 straight years.”

Flores took the high road after losing the first head coaching job of his career at any level. Ironically enough, Flores closed his statement by saying, “I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made here.”