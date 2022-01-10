Christian Barmore Update: Here’s Latest On Injured Patriots Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Barmore’s injury might not have been as serious as it initially appeared.

Initial tests on the New England Patriots defensive tackle’s injured right knee were “promising, indicating no major injury,” according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport after Sunday’s 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“As we’ve seen, the MRI could tell a different story,” Rapoport tweeted, “but at first glance there is some good news.”

#Patriots standout DT Christian Barmore, who was carted off today, will have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, source said. The initial exams were promising, indicating no major injury. As we?ve seen, the MRI could tell a different story, but at first glance there is some good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Barmore suffered the injury in a collision with teammate Joejuan Williams during the final minutes of Sunday’s game. Both were attempting to tackle Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The rookie D-tackle was carted to the locker room, and early reports from Miami painted a dire picture, with ESPN’s Mike Reiss speculating the injury would sideline Barmore for the playoffs and impact his offseason. That still may be the case, but Rapoport’s report does provide some cautious optimism.

Foreboding injury update on Christian Barmore from @MikeReiss on Patriots Fifth Quarter.



Said after observing Barmore after the game, "I wouldn't expect him in the playoffs, and this is the type of thing that looks like it'll affect his offseason. He was very emotional." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 10, 2022

Losing Barmore would be a major blow to New England’s defense. The second-round draft pick is their best interior pass rusher, ranking second behind Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon in quarterback pressures entering Sunday (45), per Pro Football Focus. No other Patriots defender had more than 25.