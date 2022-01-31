Cincinnati Schools Closing Super Bowl Monday To Celebrate Bengals Appearance

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the Super Bowl by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Now, they’ll have their first opportunity in more than three decades to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s a big deal for the city of Cincinnati. So big, in fact, that Cincinnati Public Schools already has canceled school the day after the big game, announcing they would close for Super Bowl Monday on Feb. 14.

“Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!” the announcement read in part.

In honor of the Bengal?s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city?s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/VmaTzAM9HQ — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) January 31, 2022

According to Taylor Weiter of ABC 9 News in Cincinnati, the city’s public schools typically schedule a professional development day on the first Monday in February. However, since the Super Bowl was moved back a week, the schedule didn’t quite line up.

All things considered, this move probably is for the best. But what will they do in the event of a championship parade?