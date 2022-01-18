City Of Boston Officially Proclaims Jan. 18, 2022 As ‘Willie O’Ree Day’

NESN Logo Sign In

The profound impact made by Willie O’Ree won’t only be honored by the Bruins on Tuesday, but also the city of Boston as a whole.

O’Ree, who broke the color barrier in the NHL, will have his No. 22 retired by the Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden. It’s a deserved honor for one of the game’s great trailblazers.

While there’s sure to be plenty of fanfare throughout the evening, it actually started in the morning, as the Bruins shared that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu officially named Jan. 18, 2022 as “Willie O’Ree Day” in the Bay State’s capital.

O’Ree seemed thrilled by the honor.

O’Ree will participate in his number retirement ceremony virtually from San Diego due to COVID-19 concerns. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it all on NESN.