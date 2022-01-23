Clutch Evan McPherson Makes Admission About Game-Winning Field Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Evan McPherson has no shortage of confidence, to say the least.

McPherson provided 12 of the Bengals’ 19 points in their road win over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Three of those points came on the final play of the divisional-round game, which saw McPherson drill a 52-yard, game-winning field goal at Nissan Stadium.

The rookie kicker evidently had no doubt he was going to come through in the clutch for Cincinnati. McPherson expressed as much in a pre-kick exchange with Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen, as well as mere seconds after he booted the football.

“As the kick was sailing through the air, like I do normally, I guess, which is good and bad, I turn to Kevin (Huber) whenever I know I hit it good and I don’t even watch the ball go through,” McPherson told reporters, per NFL.com. “We’ve seen it be a bad thing, but this time it was a good thing. I looked at him and he said, ‘You did it!’ Pretty much all that was going through my mind is we get one more game, we’re guaranteed one more game. We get another chance to go out, win one more game and get closer to our goal.”

McPherson and Co. will stay on the road for their next game, which will have a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line. The Bengals will spend next Sunday in either Buffalo or Kansas City, two of the toughest places to play for visiting teams.

But if Saturday taught us anything, McPherson won’t be rattled by any setting or situation.