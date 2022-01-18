Colin Cowherd Sums Up Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss In Three Words

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones was one of the few players to show up for the Patriots on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

And yet, Colin Cowherd took aim at the rookie quarterback two days after New England’s 2021 season came to a close at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Cowherd on Monday played the “3-Word Game” for all 12 teams that were in action over the course of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. For the Patriots, Cowherd focused on Jones, who went from easy street to a hard-knock life from the middle of the campaign to the back end.

“New England: Mac and freeze,” Cowherd said on FS1. “Last five games, Mac Jones: eight touchdowns, seven picks. Did the league figure him out? Well, the weather got worse and they played better defenses — Miami and Buffalo. He also trailed in games late in the year. That’s a much tougher pivot for a rookie quarterback. They had a long stretch where he was pretty good with a lead in the middle of the season. End of the year, he was trailing really good teams and playing better defenses. I mean, that and it was the most points allowed by (Bill Belichick), 47, in his NFL career.”

Cowherd clearly is not a big believer in Jones. In fact, “The Herd” host believes Bill Belichick should consider trading the 2021 first-round pick.