College Hockey Notebook: Olympics Add Wrinkle As Season Heats Up

It was another wild week in college hockey.

The action has heated up in a major way since players returned to the ice following the holiday break. Game action is intensifying as the postseason quickly approaches, and the nominees for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award also were announced Wednesday with a field of 77 players.

There are some changes to this week’s national polls after the exciting week. Minnesota State unsurprisingly remains at No. 1 followed by Quinnipiac at No. 2 and Western Michigan at No. 3, but Michigan jumped back into the mix after an impressive week to earn the No. 4 spot and St. Cloud State drops down one spot to No. 5. North Dakota was at No. 5 in last week’s poll but sank all the way to No. 10 this week after being swept last weekend by Cornell.

There’s plenty to look out for after this week.

Who’s Playing Well?

Minnesota State is the top team in the country for a reason. The No. 1-ranked Mavericks extended their win streak to nine after sweeping Ferris State in impressive fashion. Minnesota State netted 14 goals during the two-game series sweep and allowed just one on the weekend.

They’ll try to extend their win streak to double digits beginning with a two-game road series at Northern Michigan on Friday night.

Local Spotlight

With the Beijing 2022 Olympics beginning in February and NHL players no longer traveling for the games, college hockey players will represent the United States and there’s plenty of local talent making the trip. Nick Abruzzese (Harvard), Sean Farrell (Harvard), Marc McLaughlin (Boston College), Drew Helleson (Boston College), Aaron Ness (Providence) and Drew Commesso (Boston University) all were selected to Team USA.