Conflicting Reports Debate Tension Between Cardinals Front Office, Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals got off to the best start in the NFL after winning their first seven games of the season.

Then, they hit a wall.

Arizona’s season came to an end after finishing the regular season 1-4 and getting bounced in the NFC Wild Card round after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. For as high as expectations were at the start of the campaign, members of the front office understandably were less than thrilled.

But conflicting reports Thursday make it hard to gauge just how high tensions are after the Cardinals’ collapse.

“There was a tense team meeting involving Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, GM Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury yesterday,” Seven Star digital’s Kyle Odegard reported on Thursday. “Bidwill was unhappy with late-season slide and intimated changes were possible.”

Odegard added a quote from his source saying “(Expletive) hit the fan,” but not so fast, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“There has been no meeting, sources say,” Rapoport said, savagely quote-tweeting Odegard’s original report.