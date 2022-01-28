Connor McDavid Scores Game-Winner For Oilers With Nifty Shootout Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another Connor McDavid highlight.

The Edmonton Oilers forward is a walking cheat code and has shown many times this season he’s not afraid to take on opponents despite how outnumbered he was driving to the net.

Thursday night was a tad different, though, as he scored the game-winning goal in a shootout against the Nashville Predators. McDavid skated from center ice before pulling off a sweet dangle and netting the puck.

Check it out:

That was McDavid’s second goal of the game in the win and his 21st of the season.