Connor McDavid Sees Signing Of Evander Kane ‘Opportunity For Both Sides’

The Edmonton Oilers long had been rumored to be the team Evander Kane eventually would end up with after the NHL concluded its investigation into the forward.

That officially became the case Thursday when Edmonton announced a one-year deal with Kane.

The talented but embattled forward was suspended 21 games by the league after breaching COVID-19 protocol. It was announced Thursday he would not face further discipline.

Someone like Kane certainly will bring a lot of attention to a team, and even though he will provide a boost to the Oilers’ forward group, many will have questions regarding the signing and if someone like Kane really would be worth it.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid addressed the situation after the 3-2 shootout win over the Nashville Predators.

“I think it?s important we acknowledge that there have been some issues,” McDavid told reporters, per Sportsnet. “But he’s coming in and we trust Kenny, we trust the leadership and the group. We have some older guys that don’t wear letters that are a huge piece of that room. We think he can come in and he can help us on the ice.”

McDavid even had his own conversation with Kane about expectations the Oilers have.