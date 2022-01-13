Could Joe Judge Return To Patriots’ Coaching Staff After Giants Firing?

NESN Logo Sign In

Within a two-day span earlier this week, two former New England Patriots assistants were fired from their head-coaching positions.

Brian Flores, let go by Miami after finishing above .500 in back-to-back seasons, could quickly land another top job. Shortly after the Dolphins sent him packing, he reportedly received a request to interview with the Chicago Bears. Other interviews likely will follow.

Joe Judge might not be so fortunate. His New York Giants were far less competitive than Flores’ Dolphins, going 6-10 and 4-13 in his two seasons, and his final days as head coach were marred by embarrassingly conservative play-calling and poorly received press conference behavior. It’s safe to say his stock is not particularly high at the moment.

So, what’s next for the 40-year-old Judge? How about a return to New England?

Before taking over the G-Men, Judge spent five seasons as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator, plus three more as a special teams assistant. And though New England’s special teams thrived in the first year after his departure, they’ve nosedived this season.

Under Judge’s successor, Cam Achord, the Patriots ranked first in both Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA and Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings in 2020. This season, they tumbled all the way to 18th in DVOA, the worst mark for the franchise since 1993.

It hasn’t all been bad. Kicker Nick Folk is 36-for-39 on field-goal attempts and hasn’t missed one from inside 50 yards since Week 1 of last season. Gunner Olszewski also had another strong year, ranking second in punt-return average and third in punt-return yards. But frequent, uncharacteristic errors have prevented New England’s kicking-game units from performing at their usual elite level.