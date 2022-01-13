Could Patriots’ Newest Practice Squadder Have Playoff Role Vs. Bills?

“He’s been in Miami, so it’s not like all of this stuff is foreign to him, some of the things we do,” McCourty said. “Obviously, it’s not all exactly the same, but some of the principles and things that we do, I’m sure there’s some crossover down there in Miami. So from him being in our system, then in Miami, then in Houston, he’s seen some familiar faces, and I’m sure there’s a little bit of crossover and he’ll be able to pick it up and, if we need him, go out there and perform at a high level.”

The Patriots have struggled throughout the Bill Belichick era to draft quality cornerbacks, but they’ve shown a rare knack for unearthing undrafted gems. Between 2014 and 2018, they signed Malcolm Butler, Jones, LeBlanc, Kenny Moore and J.C. Jackson, all of whom have gone to play in at least 50 NFL games. Butler, Moore and Jackson all made Pro Bowls, and Jones is one of the game’s better slot corners when healthy. Darryl Roberts, a 2015 seventh-round pick, also remains active in the league.

“Between LeBlanc, Kenny Moore down in Indy, Darryl Roberts, who’s playing for Washington, we had a couple years in a row where we just had guys come in either undrafted or late-round picks that just performed at a high level, J-Jones being one of them,” McCourty said. “And LeBlanc was the same way. It was like every time they got on the field, they were making a play, whether it was in practice, in the preseason games. And it was to the point where you’re like, ‘Man, there’s no way we’re going to be able to keep all these corners.’ But it’s no surprise to me that all these guys are still in the NFL, still making plays.”

Though LeBlanc could help replace Mills, he’s unlikely to take his spot in the starting lineup. That duty likely would fall to 2019 second-rounder Joejuan Williams, who was a healthy scratch for three of the Patriots’ final four regular-season games. Williams started in Week 5 when Mills sat out with a hamstring injury, but he was benched after struggling in a come-from-behind win over the Texans.

LeBlanc also has played mostly in the slot since his rookie season, though he does have experience outside, where New England’s need will be if Mills can’t go.

Assuming Jackson sticks in his usual starting spot and Myles Bryant slides back into his slot role following his removal from the COVID list Tuesday, here are New England’s other options at cornerback:

Shaun Wade: Fifth-round rookie who has played just 11 defensive snaps across three appearances this season, was a healthy scratch in Weeks 16 and 17 and currently is on the COVID list.

Justin Bethel: Standout punt gunner who rarely plays on defense (41 snaps this season, mostly in garbage time).