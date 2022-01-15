Could Patriots Trade For Calvin Ridley With Receiver Potentially On Block?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots addressed most of their roster deficiencies by spending wildly in free agency last offseason, but one thing they still lack is a true, bona fide, No. 1 receiver.

Could they fill that void by acquiring Calvin Ridley?

Ridley, who had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons last season, is a possible trade candidate, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The 27-year-old Alabama product took a leave of absence from the Falcons in October to focus on his mental health and did not return to the team. Now that the regular season is over, Garafolo said Saturday that “a trade is a very strong possibility.”

“(The Falcons) still are holding out hope that they will have Calvin Ridley for this upcoming season,” Garafolo said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “That said, I’ll try to give you as many facts as I can here, and then I’ll give you my assessment. The facts are there doesn’t sound like there’s been a lot of communication between Ridley’s camp and the team, this according to sources that I have spoken to, and at some point, the Falcons are going to have to get in touch with him, have some conversations with that camp to figure out, if it’s feasible, whether he could come back.

“Now, our colleague here at NFL Network, Steve Wyche, mentioned recently in a radio interview that both sides could be looking for a fresh start at some point. I agree with Wyche on that one. I do believe that a fresh start could be in the cards and may be the best thing for Ridley. It’s not a situation where he has any ill will toward the organization. There’s just some personal things, it sounds like, that’s going on, and maybe a good location for him would be a good thing.

“So my educated prediction right now — this is a prediction; it’s not a report, but it’s educated — is that Calvin Ridley is elsewhere for the 2022 regular season, but we’ll see how it plays out.”