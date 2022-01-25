Could Tonight’s Celtics-Kings Clash Be Tryout For Trade Deadline?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics welcome the Sacramento Kings to TD Garden on Tuesday night but it might not be the last we see of some Kings players in Boston this season.

Sacramento has been tossed around left and right as a team to look out for ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline. The Kings most recently have been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential suitor for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons, but with so many players seemingly available, maybe the Celtics could make a deal.

Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley’s names have been mentioned the most, but Harrison Barnes also could be on the move and maybe even De’Aaron Fox had for the right price, especially if Simmons ultimately lands in Sacramento although the team recently made it sound like they want to build around Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

One hypothetical trade that works according to ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine would be if the Celtics sent Al Horford, Dennis Schröder and Aaron Nesmith to Sacramento for Hield and Bagley. The Celtics likely would have to throw some draft picks into the deal, but this would stretch the floor for Boston while also giving the team some flexibility by opening up a roster spot.

Will this trade happen? Who knows. Hield and Bagley likely will be on the move and and there have been plenty of speculation that the Celtics could be involved with the guard at least.

Boston reportedly will be “extremely active” around the deadline and this could be a step in the right direction for a team trying to put itself back in the conversation of Eastern Conference contenders.