Why Jerry Jones, Fans Have Every Right To Be Disappointed In Cowboys

Want to know why that is? Because the 2021 edition of the Cowboys were as talented a team as Dallas has had in a long time. Perhaps 2016 is close, but that group had a pair of rookies in Prescott and Elliott. Even the ’14 Cowboys fail to compare.

Dallas finished the most recent regular season first overall in scoring and yards. They had a $40 million quarterback in Prescott, one of the best receiver corps — Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup — a pair of highly-skilled running backs in Tony Pollard and Elliott with a top-10 tight end in Dalton Schultz and a good-not-great offensive line. The Cowboys, who scored 500-plus points in the regular season, were only the second team to score that much and not get past the wild-card round.

The biggest thing that differentiated Dallas in 2021 was the opportunistic defense, led by first-year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who completely transformed that group after years of subpar play. Cowboys cornerback Trevon led the league in interceptions while Micah Parsons is a surefire Defensive Rookie of the Year and probably will get Defensive Player of the Year votes.

Those two, along with guard Zack Martin, gave the Cowboys three first-team All-Pro selections. Dallas was one of five teams to have three first-team selections. The Cowboys also were the first team in NFL history to feature a 4,000-yard passer (Prescott), a 1,000-yard rusher (Elliott), a 1,000-yard receiver (Lamb), a player with 10-plus sacks (Parsons) and a player with 10-plus interceptions (Diggs). All were drafted by the organization, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

“Well, I think this is a time that, when you get this combination of players together, you need to have success. Because we all know how it goes in the NFL,” Jones said, per Machota. “The whole thing is set up to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement. And personnel-wise, I think like we have one of the best.”

Elliott added: “This is the best team I’ve been on. It is disappointing. We hurt. It hurts all of us. We’re all hurting.”

The Cowboys best team since at least 2016, according to Elliott, did not make it out of the wild-card game. That’s terrible.

… Especially given the fact that the Cowboys lost, and were eliminated, because they were not prepared and undisciplined. It was almost like the story could have been written before the game was played — McCarthy failed to have the Cowboys ready for biggest game of the year and in turn the 49ers scored on three straight possessions to take a 13-0 lead before Dallas could even blink. The hosts had just eight offensive plays to that point.