Curtis Lazar Reaps Benefits Of Bruins’ COVID-19 Pause Early In 2022

Curtis Lazar is on the rise due to some unexpected down-time.

The Boston Bruins forward credited credited the team’s recent COVID-19 pause and his own stint in COVID protocol for his strong play early in 2022. Lazar has registered points in three of the six games the Bruins have played in the New Year, including a two-goal, one assist outburst Wednesday in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Lazar believes the break refreshed him.

“Honestly I feel healthy and rested,” Lazar said in a postgame press conference. “The break did wonders for me health-wise, getting my energy, getting my legs, just kind of seeing the game differently, seeing my plays, getting strong on the puck. It’s nice to get rewarded for those chances.

“You guys know me. I’m the kind of that blue-collar player who plays hard both ways and hopes for the best. I’m not gonna reinvent the wheel out there, so as long as I’m playing the right way I know I’m gonna be good.”

A COVID-19 outbreak forced the Bruins into a two-week shutdown between mid- to late December. However, they have been roaring since their Jan. 1 restart, winning six of their seven games.

The contributions of Lazar and his fourth-line mates have been vital, and he believes they are the result of each embracing their respective responsibilities.