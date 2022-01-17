Dak Prescott Salutes Cowboys Fans For Throwing Trash At Refs

NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott was not pleased about Cowboys fans throwing beer bottles and other items onto the AT&T Stadium field after Dallas’ season-ending loss.

That is until the star quarterback learned who the real targets were.

Prescott initially thought the angry fans were targeting Cowboys players, who now are onto the offseason after falling to the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers. But when the signal-caller was made aware fans actually were trying to hit referees with trash, Prescott stood by his team’s supporters.

“Credit to them,” Prescott told reporters Sunday after Dallas’ 23-17 loss, per The Athletic.

It doesn’t take a football savant to understand why Prescott was miffed at the refs. After the Cowboys bizarrely ran a quarterback draw with 13 seconds left in the game and no timeouts, one official was a bit late to the 49ers’ 24-yard line. Dallas didn’t receive the ref’s go-ahead in time, and Prescott and Co. saw their season end before having a chance to potentially throw a game-winning touchdown pass.

Asked about his seal of approval for the trash-throwing fans later in his postgame press conference, Prescott didn’t backtrack.

“The fans felt the same way as us,” Prescott told reporters. “I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out.”