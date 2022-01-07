This Patriots Practice Squadder Has Impressed Bill Belichick After Long Wait

“A lot of times, we get into a situation, maybe, where a player can’t practice or only practices for part of the day and we need somebody to take some reps, but you don’t want to move everybody around. You go from corner to nickel. You go from safety to corner. You just put one guy in and everybody else stays the same. When that player returns, then everybody stays in the same spot. He does a good job of that and, as I said, (is) a really smart player, so game-plan adjustments, even though he might not be active for the game, he knows them, he can execute them, and really stepped in and did a great job.”

Belichick pointed to one sequence in the Buffalo game as evidence of Ross’ readiness.

With the Bills driving after a second-quarter interception, Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered an apparent arm/wrist injury that briefly sidelined him. Ross replaced him and held his own, navigating traffic to pressure Josh Allen and force an incompletion on second-and-goal from the 1. Buffalo wound up turning the ball over on downs — its lone drive in the game that did not result in points or a kneeldown.

“He just came in and stepped up and really took advantage of his opportunity, which we expected, but it’s nice to see that,” Belichick said. “He’s, again, got a good background and competency in our system and has developed a lot of confidence with his teammates and his coaches. That’s why we trust him in there.”

Veteran safety Adrian Phillips echoed Belichick’s comments, saying he had full faith in Ross in that key situation. Ross played a total of five defensive snaps against Buffalo, then logged nine in the blowout win over Jacksonville, plus 13 more on special teams.

“He’s been a guy that’s done everything right since he’s been here,” Phillips said. “I wasn’t here his rookie year, but just hearing stories about what he did, he was a baller, ballhawk, able to get to the rock and just a guy that did whatever you asked him to do that rookie year. He ended up getting injured, and he’s been battling back from that. And now you can see he’s back comfortable. He’s back playing the way that he plays.

“When he comes in the game, you look to your left or to your right, whichever side he’s on, and you know he’s OK. You don’t have to worry about giving him a check because he already knows the check, he already knows how the situation is going to play out and he goes out there and gets the job done.”

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said watching Ross’ long-awaited debut “brought a lot of joy to (his) heart.” Meyers also was a member of the Patriots’ 2019 UDFA class, as were receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski and fullback Jakob Johnson. But Meyers saw substantial playing time as a rookie and has appeared in 45 NFL games. Ross had to wait much longer for his chance.