David Krejci Will Represent Czech Republic In 2022 Beijing Olympics

David Krejci has been enjoying success in Czech Republic, scoring goals at a near-career-high rate, and he’ll put his skills on display next month in Beijing.

The former Boston Bruins center was named to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which are set to take place next month, his new team Olomouc tweeted Thursday morning.

“Olomouc forward David Krej?í was officially nominated for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing today. Congratulations and we wish you a lot of hockey success!” the tweet read.

Check out Czech’s full roster below:

Krejci won’t be joined by former teammate David Pastrnak after the NHL decided to not send its players to the Olympics. Pastrnak was named to the Czech Republic Olympic hockey team in October.

The 35-year-old Krejci left the Bruins in the offseason after spending 15 seasons with Boston. It’s unclear if he has plans to return to the NHL, but he did always say returning to his native Czech Republic was part of the plan.

The Olympics are set to begin Feb. 4.

