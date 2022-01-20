David Ortiz Reveals Preparations For Tuesday’s Baseball Hall Of Fame News

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz’s date with baseball destiny is on the horizon.

The Boston Red Sox legend revealed to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Wednesday night how he’s passing the time as he awaits news from the Baseball Hall of Fame. Early voting returns suggest Ortiz might become a first-ballot Hall of Famer this year, but he must wait until Tuesday to learn whether that will happen. Here’s what Ortiz has planned for the coming days.

“After appearing at an event at Fenway tonight, @davidortiz said he will be home with family and some friends in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) when the @baseballhall announcement is made Tuesday,” Abraham wrote in a tweet. “@45PedroMartinez will be on hand, too.

“‘Trying to stay busy. All I can do is wait,’ Ortiz said.”

Ortiz retired in 2016, following his legendary final MLB season. His impressive résumé includes a .286 batting overage, 541 home runs, three World Series titles, 10 All-Star game nods and seven Silver Slugger Awards.

He must break the 75% threshold in 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame balloting to be inducted as part of this year’s class. As of Sunday, he was on 83.5% of the known votes, according to MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa.

Perhaps Tuesday will be party time in Santo Domingo. Like Ortiz, we all must wait and see.