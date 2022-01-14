David Pastrnak Completes Hat Trick With Absolute Missile Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is on an absolute tear right now.

The 25-year-old Boston Bruins right winger entered Thursday night’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers with four goals over his last three games and responded by netting the 13th hat trick of his career before the third period even began.

Pastrnak opened the scoring early for the Bruins on Thursday with two goals in the first six minutes of the showdown and followed it up with his 16th goal of the season 16:45 into the second period to complete the hat trick on an absolute missile past the Flyers’ Carter Hart.

The Bruins couldn’t ask for much more out of Pastrnak right now.