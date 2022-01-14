David Pastrnak Erupts For Two Goals In Less Than Six Minutes Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — David Pastrnak woke up on the right side of the bed Thursday.

The Boston Bruins right winger started Thursday night’s showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers with a bang netting his 14th goal of the season just 1:51 into the first period off of assists from Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.

Pastrnak didn’t stop there and lit the lamp for the second time in less than six minutes and 15th time this season on a power play to give Boston an early two-goal lead over the rival Flyers. The 25-year-old’s second goal of the night came off of feeds from Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.

You can check out both goals scored by the young winger below:

David Pastrnak is playing hockey well. pic.twitter.com/OFPcVi3FIt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 14, 2022

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are playing hockey well* https://t.co/g60STW8RqV pic.twitter.com/oIaZVwgAgS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 14, 2022

Now that’s how you start a game.