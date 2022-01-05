David Pastrnak Nets First Goal In Month To Put Bruins Ahead Of Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak couldn’t have picked a better time to snap his scoreless streak.

The Boston Bruins right winger hasn’t found the back of the net as much as he’d like so far this season, but lit the lamp for the ninth time during the 2021-22 campaign Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Pastrnak last scored a goal over a month ago on Nov. 30 against the Detroit Red Wings, but snapped the streak with a nifty finish passed the Devils’ goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

You can check out a clip of the goal below:

Now that’s what we like to see.