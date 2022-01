NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has officially caught fire.

The Boston Bruins rattled the Washington Capitals on Monday night as they scored six unanswered goals in what would be a 7-3 win.

Pastrnak keeps scoring as he recorded two goals for the second-straight game and an assist to help out the Bruins in the win.

