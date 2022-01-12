David Pastrnak Reacts To Tuukka Rask Officially Signing With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak, like many across the New England region, was pumped to see Tuukka Rask finally sign with the Boston Bruins, capping off a lengthy absence for the veteran netminder following offseason hip surgery and free agency — though it was no surprise to see him return to Boston.

Pastrnak shared his excitement on Twitter, posting a simple message with a photo of the pair.

“Let’s go,” he wrote.

Both players have spent their entire NHL careers in Boston — Rask has been with the franchise since 2007, while Pastrnak came along in 2014.

Perhaps Rask’s return to the pipes will be the burst of energy this Bruins team needs for the pair to accomplish something they have not so far: a Stanley Cup title.