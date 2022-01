NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak picked the right time to score.

Not every win will be easy and the Boston Bruins realized that Tuesday night as they still were able to get a victory against the New Jersey Devils, despite losing a lead three different times.

Pastrnak had not scored since Nov. 30, making this one long overdue for the 2019-20 Rocket Richard Trophy winner.

