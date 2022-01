NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak cannot be stopped by anyone right now.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon by a score of 3-2. The winning goal came off the stick of Pastrnak.

The star right winger has been playing his best hockey since the start of January and his power-play goal against the Jets further confirmed his current dominance.

