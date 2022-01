NESN Logo Sign In

It was not the best night for the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Boston finished up its three-game road trip in Dallas against the Stars. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they lost 6-1.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but walked away with zero points, ending his eight-game scoring streak.

For more on Pastrnak’s quiet game, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.