The New Jersey Devils are dealing with a lot.

Heading into their matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night, the Devils will be without five key players due to numerous reasons.

New Jersey will be without Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton and Jonathan Bernier due to injuries while Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha will be out due to COVID-19 protocols.

